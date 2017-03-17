Lebanon plans to create the Cumberlan...

Lebanon plans to create the Cumberland Entrepreneur and Co-Working...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Lebanon Democrat

NASHVILLE Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced Thursday that Lebanon and five other communities will receive the second round of Tennessee Main Street entrepreneur grants worth $50,000 each. Lebanon plans to create the Cumberland Entrepreneur and Co-Working Center as a co-working space, offer entrepreneur training classes and create space for pop-up shops.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rednecks Thu Redneckgohome 2
News Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06) Mar 16 Abamdoned memories 104
Should my wife and I move to Tennessee? (Jul '06) Mar 15 Rebel Flags 4,806
News Hillary Clinton debuts a new haircut in Snapchat Mar 13 Texxy 1
News Fitzhugh Talks About Race for Governor Without ... Mar 7 Advents 1
News 3 Great Bars in the Savannah, Tennessee Area (Apr '10) Mar 6 Granmaw 62
News Carrie Underwood's Home Hit by Tornado Storm in... Mar 6 Sue 6
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iraq
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,170 • Total comments across all topics: 279,651,873

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC