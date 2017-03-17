Lebanon plans to create the Cumberland Entrepreneur and Co-Working...
NASHVILLE Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced Thursday that Lebanon and five other communities will receive the second round of Tennessee Main Street entrepreneur grants worth $50,000 each. Lebanon plans to create the Cumberland Entrepreneur and Co-Working Center as a co-working space, offer entrepreneur training classes and create space for pop-up shops.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rednecks
|Thu
|Redneckgohome
|2
|Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06)
|Mar 16
|Abamdoned memories
|104
|Should my wife and I move to Tennessee? (Jul '06)
|Mar 15
|Rebel Flags
|4,806
|Hillary Clinton debuts a new haircut in Snapchat
|Mar 13
|Texxy
|1
|Fitzhugh Talks About Race for Governor Without ...
|Mar 7
|Advents
|1
|3 Great Bars in the Savannah, Tennessee Area (Apr '10)
|Mar 6
|Granmaw
|62
|Carrie Underwood's Home Hit by Tornado Storm in...
|Mar 6
|Sue
|6
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC