Lawyer: 1996 tanning bed murder charges should be tossed
The lawyer for a man accused of fatally stabbing two young women inside a Nashville tanning salon in 1996 says the case should be dismissed because the state ignored his client's right to a speedy trial. The Tennessean says attorney Kyle Mothershead argued Monday that prosecutors had for years ignored Patrick Streater's request that a court invoke a portion of Tennessee law that says he has a right to a trial in 180 days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAFF-TV Huntsville.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should my wife and I move to Tennessee? (Jul '06)
|21 hr
|GeorgeC
|4,804
|Hillary Clinton debuts a new haircut in Snapchat
|Mon
|Texxy
|1
|Fitzhugh Talks About Race for Governor Without ...
|Mar 7
|Advents
|1
|3 Great Bars in the Savannah, Tennessee Area (Apr '10)
|Mar 6
|Granmaw
|62
|Carrie Underwood's Home Hit by Tornado Storm in...
|Mar 6
|Sue
|6
|Why does Tennessee suck?
|Mar 4
|Sarah
|9
|Rednecks.
|Mar 4
|Rednecksgohome
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC