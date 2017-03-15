Lawyer: 1996 tanning bed murder charges should be tossed

The lawyer for a man accused of fatally stabbing two young women inside a Nashville tanning salon in 1996 says the case should be dismissed because the state ignored his client's right to a speedy trial. The Tennessean says attorney Kyle Mothershead argued Monday that prosecutors had for years ignored Patrick Streater's request that a court invoke a portion of Tennessee law that says he has a right to a trial in 180 days.

