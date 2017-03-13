Kelly Clarkson's Incredible Tennessee Mansion is For Sale and Y'all Must See These Photos.
The palatial 20,121-square-foot rocker-chic home is situated on 4 acres on the Cumberland River and is listed with Parks Realty for a cool for $8.75 million. The three-story house boasts a sweeping grand staircase, seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, three half bathrooms, a saltwater pool, spa, a sand volleyball court and a private dock.
