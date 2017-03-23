Judge bars Rutherford county from putting juveniles in solitary confinement
U.S. District Judge Aleta Trauger said putting kids in solitary confinement was cruel and inhuman punishment and defendants were not likely to prevail in their lawsuit. The court's decision comes in the midst of a class-action lawsuit against Rutherford County and the Tennessee Department of Children's Services that was originally filed last year on behalf of a 15-year-old.
