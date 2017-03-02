Job Influx Meets a 5.4 Percent Tennessee Unemployment Rate in January
Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Burns Phillips announces a preliminary unemployment rate for January at 5.4 percent, increasing from the revised December rate of 5.1 percent. The U.S. preliminary rate for January is 4.8 percent, up one-tenth of a percentage point from the previous month.
