Jazz innovator Carla Bley makes a rar...

Jazz innovator Carla Bley makes a rare U.S. appearance at Big Ears Festival

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

There's a radio of some mysterious origin, buried deep in the brain of 80-year-old jazz maven Carla Bley, that's always on. It's unclear from where it originates - her family of origin, perhaps, given that her father was a piano teacher and church choir leader; or the time she spent as a cigarette girl hawking wares to customers at New York's iconic Birdland jazz club.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Should my wife and I move to Tennessee? (Jul '06) 12 hr Rebel Flags 4,806
News Hillary Clinton debuts a new haircut in Snapchat Mar 13 Texxy 1
News Fitzhugh Talks About Race for Governor Without ... Mar 7 Advents 1
News 3 Great Bars in the Savannah, Tennessee Area (Apr '10) Mar 6 Granmaw 62
News Carrie Underwood's Home Hit by Tornado Storm in... Mar 6 Sue 6
Why does Tennessee suck? Mar 4 Sarah 9
Rednecks. Mar 4 Rednecksgohome 1
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,029 • Total comments across all topics: 279,591,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC