In God We Trust' license plates hit Tennessee pothole
A bill that would make "In God We Trust" - the national motto - mandatory on Tennessee license plates has gone off-road. The state's attorney general, Herbert Slatery III, said such a law may violate both the U.S. and Tennessee constitutions, which protect against the government establishment of religion.
