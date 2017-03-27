'In God We Trust' license plate billa
Tennessee's attorney general is warning that a bill requiring "In God We Trust" on license plates is "constitutionally suspect." Sponsored by Rep. Bill Sanderson , R-Kenton, and Sen. Paul Bailey , R-Sparta, the bill would require all license plates in Tennessee to bear the words "In God We Trust."
