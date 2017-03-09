How will 'Nashville' survive without ...

How will 'Nashville' survive without Rayna Jaymes?

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

When 'Nashville' returns to CMT Thursday, it will be for the first episode since the onscreen death of main character Rayna James. What will the show look like without star Connie Britton? How will 'Nashville' survive without Rayna Jaymes? When 'Nashville' returns to CMT Thursday, it will be for the first episode since the onscreen death of main character Rayna James.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
make a wish Tue Tinker bell 1
News Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06) Tue right or wrong 104
Crack head want leave my man alone Tue guest 5
News Fitzhugh Talks About Race for Governor Without ... Tue Advents 1
News 3 Great Bars in the Savannah, Tennessee Area (Apr '10) Mar 6 Granmaw 62
News Carrie Underwood's Home Hit by Tornado Storm in... Mar 6 Sue 6
Why does Tennessee suck? Mar 4 Sarah 9
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,527 • Total comments across all topics: 279,422,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC