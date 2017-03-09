How will 'Nashville' survive without Rayna Jaymes?
When 'Nashville' returns to CMT Thursday, it will be for the first episode since the onscreen death of main character Rayna James. What will the show look like without star Connie Britton? How will 'Nashville' survive without Rayna Jaymes? When 'Nashville' returns to CMT Thursday, it will be for the first episode since the onscreen death of main character Rayna James.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|make a wish
|Tue
|Tinker bell
|1
|Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06)
|Tue
|right or wrong
|104
|Crack head want leave my man alone
|Tue
|guest
|5
|Fitzhugh Talks About Race for Governor Without ...
|Tue
|Advents
|1
|3 Great Bars in the Savannah, Tennessee Area (Apr '10)
|Mar 6
|Granmaw
|62
|Carrie Underwood's Home Hit by Tornado Storm in...
|Mar 6
|Sue
|6
|Why does Tennessee suck?
|Mar 4
|Sarah
|9
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC