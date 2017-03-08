Houston man charged with drug smuggling in Tennessee
A Houston man is in custody in Tennessee after authorities there said they found five kilograms of cocaine hidden in his car. Jose Angel Sanchez, 61, was charged in Memphis with possession of cocaine with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver, the district attorney's office in Shelby County announced Friday.
