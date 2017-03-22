House committee approves Haslam's gas tax bill Read Story Joel Ebert, Tennessean
A House committee narrowly voted in favor of Gov. Bill Haslam's gas tax proposal Tuesday, providing a significant victory for the central piece of the governor's legislative package for the year. The House Transportation Committee voted 11-7 n favor of the governor's bill, which was amended to raise the state's tax on gasoline by 6 cents per gallon over a three year period to help fund a $10 billion backlog in road projects.
