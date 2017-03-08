Hospital association says Tennesseans...

Hospital association says Tennesseans could lose insurance

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Washington Times

The Tennessee Hospital Association has come out against a new congressional health care proposal that would repeal and replace the Obama health care law, saying Tennesseans could lose health coverage if the measure passes into law. The organization's president and CEO, Craig Becker, said in statement Friday that a significant number of the roughly 230,000 Tennesseans currently covered by the program could lose their coverage because the new plan cuts federal subsidies to help people pay for insurance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
make a wish Tue Tinker bell 1
News Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06) Tue right or wrong 104
News Fitzhugh Talks About Race for Governor Without ... Mar 7 Advents 1
News 3 Great Bars in the Savannah, Tennessee Area (Apr '10) Mar 6 Granmaw 62
News Carrie Underwood's Home Hit by Tornado Storm in... Mar 6 Sue 6
Why does Tennessee suck? Mar 4 Sarah 9
Rednecks. Mar 4 Rednecksgohome 1
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,748 • Total comments across all topics: 279,453,554

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC