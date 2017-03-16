Heroin use rising faster than any other drug in Tennessee
"We've done a really good job in the state of Tennessee with our General Assembly and Governor Haslam in the tools we have been given to combat prescription opioid overuse," said Dr. Stephen Loyd, Medical Director of Tennessee's Division of Substance Abuse Services. In 2013, the number of patients seeking treatment from state facilities for heroin abuse was 454.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rednecks
|21 hr
|Redneckgohome
|2
|Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06)
|23 hr
|Abamdoned memories
|104
|Should my wife and I move to Tennessee? (Jul '06)
|Wed
|Rebel Flags
|4,806
|Hillary Clinton debuts a new haircut in Snapchat
|Mar 13
|Texxy
|1
|Fitzhugh Talks About Race for Governor Without ...
|Mar 7
|Advents
|1
|3 Great Bars in the Savannah, Tennessee Area (Apr '10)
|Mar 6
|Granmaw
|62
|Carrie Underwood's Home Hit by Tornado Storm in...
|Mar 6
|Sue
|6
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC