Haslam's Gas Tax Proposal Faces Conservative Opposition
The fat lady has not yet sung on Governor Bill Haslam's proposed gas-tax bill to pay for overdue infrastructure and roadway improvements. Which is to say, the issue remains in doubt - perhaps technically, perhaps more definitively, depending on action in the legislature this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Memphis Flyer.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|make a wish
|Tue
|Tinker bell
|1
|Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06)
|Tue
|right or wrong
|104
|Crack head want leave my man alone
|Tue
|guest
|5
|Fitzhugh Talks About Race for Governor Without ...
|Mar 7
|Advents
|1
|3 Great Bars in the Savannah, Tennessee Area (Apr '10)
|Mar 6
|Granmaw
|62
|Carrie Underwood's Home Hit by Tornado Storm in...
|Mar 6
|Sue
|6
|Why does Tennessee suck?
|Mar 4
|Sarah
|9
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC