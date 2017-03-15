Haslam's Gas Tax Proposal Faces Conse...

Haslam's Gas Tax Proposal Faces Conservative Opposition

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Memphis Flyer

The fat lady has not yet sung on Governor Bill Haslam's proposed gas-tax bill to pay for overdue infrastructure and roadway improvements. Which is to say, the issue remains in doubt - perhaps technically, perhaps more definitively, depending on action in the legislature this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Memphis Flyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
make a wish Tue Tinker bell 1
News Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06) Tue right or wrong 104
Crack head want leave my man alone Tue guest 5
News Fitzhugh Talks About Race for Governor Without ... Mar 7 Advents 1
News 3 Great Bars in the Savannah, Tennessee Area (Apr '10) Mar 6 Granmaw 62
News Carrie Underwood's Home Hit by Tornado Storm in... Mar 6 Sue 6
Why does Tennessee suck? Mar 4 Sarah 9
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,569 • Total comments across all topics: 279,437,809

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC