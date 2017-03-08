Haslam, Riley named to PTK All-Tennessee Academic Team

A Cleveland State Community College recently had two students named to the 2016 Phi Theta Kappa All-Tennessee Academic Team. Paula Haslam and Brianna Riley were two of 26 of the state's highest State Sen. Mike Bell, state Rep. Dan Howell, CSCC President Dr. Bill Seymour and state Rep. Kevin Brooks pose with Johnny Hope, Paula Haslam, Brianna Riley, Scott Riley and Wendy Riley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.