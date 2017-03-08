Haslam, Riley named to PTK All-Tennessee Academic Team
A Cleveland State Community College recently had two students named to the 2016 Phi Theta Kappa All-Tennessee Academic Team. Paula Haslam and Brianna Riley were two of 26 of the state's highest State Sen. Mike Bell, state Rep. Dan Howell, CSCC President Dr. Bill Seymour and state Rep. Kevin Brooks pose with Johnny Hope, Paula Haslam, Brianna Riley, Scott Riley and Wendy Riley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fitzhugh Talks About Race for Governor Without ...
|Mar 7
|Advents
|1
|3 Great Bars in the Savannah, Tennessee Area (Apr '10)
|Mar 6
|Granmaw
|62
|Carrie Underwood's Home Hit by Tornado Storm in...
|Mar 6
|Sue
|6
|Why does Tennessee suck?
|Mar 4
|Sarah
|9
|Rednecks.
|Mar 4
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|Anti-Trump Rioters Blocking Traffic Just Got BA...
|Mar 2
|Mikey
|10
|Testing
|Feb 28
|Mickey Mouse
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC