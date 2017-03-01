Haslam: Return gas tax element to transportation proposal
The price of fuel in Tennessee is in the public spotlight due to a plan by Gov. Bill Haslam to increase the state's gasoline and diesel tax to jump-start lagging road programs. These pumps are at Greeneville's Public Works Department on Summer Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does Tennessee suck?
|6 hr
|Sarah
|9
|Rednecks.
|9 hr
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|Crack head want leave my man alone
|19 hr
|Done
|4
|Carrie Underwood's Home Hit by Tornado Storm in...
|Fri
|SinLeviathan
|4
|Anti-Trump Rioters Blocking Traffic Just Got BA...
|Thu
|Mikey
|10
|Testing
|Feb 28
|Mickey Mouse
|1
|Tennessee Heritage: More early history of the C... (Jun '12)
|Feb 27
|Clifton States
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC