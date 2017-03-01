Hail reported in parts of Tennessee Valley; storm warnings continue
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for northwestern Jackson County, northeastern Madison County, southeastern Lincoln County and southern Franklin County in Middle Tennessee until 1:45 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for southern Limestone, northwestern Morgan and northeaster Lawrence counties until 1:30 p.m. The storm was near Harvest and moving east. Quarter size hail is possible and hail damage to vehicles is expected.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAAY.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Testing
|Tue
|Mickey Mouse
|1
|Tennessee Heritage: More early history of the C... (Jun '12)
|Mon
|Clifton States
|2
|new to area
|Mon
|Mrs Moon
|1
|Crack head want leave my man alone
|Mon
|Rednecksgohome
|3
|Nicole on Nashville: 'People are . . . very, ve... (May '06)
|Feb 25
|Test
|22
|Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06)
|Feb 24
|Lottery Traitors
|103
|Protest all week from 02-21-2017 in Tn.
|Feb 23
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC