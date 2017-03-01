Hail reported in parts of Tennessee Valley; storm warnings continue

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for northwestern Jackson County, northeastern Madison County, southeastern Lincoln County and southern Franklin County in Middle Tennessee until 1:45 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for southern Limestone, northwestern Morgan and northeaster Lawrence counties until 1:30 p.m. The storm was near Harvest and moving east. Quarter size hail is possible and hail damage to vehicles is expected.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAAY.