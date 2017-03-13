Guys Go On Shooting Spree After Getti...

Guys Go On Shooting Spree After Getting Pizza With Wrong Toppings

Earlier this week, police arrested three teenagers in Nashville after they fired gunshots at a store where they mistakenly got the wrong toppings on their pizza . An undercover cop saw Djuan Bowers, 18, Tynerick Turner, 17, and a 16-year-old pump the lead on Tuesday at the D.B. Todd Market.

