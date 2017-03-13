Guys Go On Shooting Spree After Getting Pizza With Wrong Toppings
Earlier this week, police arrested three teenagers in Nashville after they fired gunshots at a store where they mistakenly got the wrong toppings on their pizza . An undercover cop saw Djuan Bowers, 18, Tynerick Turner, 17, and a 16-year-old pump the lead on Tuesday at the D.B. Todd Market.
