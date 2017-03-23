Guardsmen Involved In 1966 Crash Remembered, Honored
Tennessee National Guard riflemen walk across the grounds of Brown Springs Baptist Church in Mosheim on Aug. 7, 2016, as they ready to complete a memorial ceremony for eight fallen Guardsmen by firing a 21-gun salute. Emergency crews and military personnel work on the scene of a Tennessee National Guard truck crash on Aug. 7, 1966.
