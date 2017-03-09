GOP senator calls House health care b...

GOP senator calls House health care bill a good start

Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., said it is too early to say whether he will vote for a House bill to replace Obamacare. GOP senator calls House health care bill a good start Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., said it is too early to say whether he will vote for a House bill to replace Obamacare.

