Freeze Warning issued for Clarksville-Montgomery County until early Saturday morning
The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a Freeze Warning for the Clarksville-Montgomery County Area, which is in effect from 10:00pm CT this evening, Friday, March 10th to 8:00am CT Saturday, March 11th. As strong surface based Canadian high pressure influences build into Middle Tennessee tonight, most locations will experience temperatures falling through the freezing mark late this evening and overnight.
