Freeze Warning in effect until Saturday morning ahead of possible snow
A Freeze Warning is in effect for much of Middle Tennessee and some counties in Kentucky from Friday night into Saturday morning, The warning takes effect at 10 p.m. Friday and lasts through Saturday morning at 8 p.m. For the latest weather alerts, visit wkrn.com/alerts . A freeze this time of the year is not unusual, but many sensitive trees and plants, such as fruit trees, have full blossoms on them, which could be damaged by a freeze.
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|make a wish
|Mar 7
|Tinker bell
|1
|Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06)
|Mar 7
|right or wrong
|104
|Fitzhugh Talks About Race for Governor Without ...
|Mar 7
|Advents
|1
|3 Great Bars in the Savannah, Tennessee Area (Apr '10)
|Mar 6
|Granmaw
|62
|Carrie Underwood's Home Hit by Tornado Storm in...
|Mar 6
|Sue
|6
|Why does Tennessee suck?
|Mar 4
|Sarah
|9
|Rednecks.
|Mar 4
|Rednecksgohome
|1
