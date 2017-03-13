Free Legal Help for TennesseansMonday, March 20The Tennessee Supreme...

Free Legal Help for TennesseansMonday...

The Tennessee Supreme Court is kicking off a weeks-long event that will help people across the state get free legal advice. It's all part of the Supreme Court's Access to Justice Initiative, in which Tennesseans are invited to get free legal help either online or at a walk-in clinic.

