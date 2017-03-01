Former Sen. Douglas Henry, longest-serving lawmaker, dies
Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally says in a Facebook post that former Sen. Douglas Henry, a larger-than-life former state lawmaker with the longest tenure in the history of the Tennessee General Assembly, has died.
