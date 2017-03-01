Former Sen. Douglas Henry, longest-se...

Former Sen. Douglas Henry, longest-serving lawmaker, dies

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally says in a Facebook post that former Sen. Douglas Henry, a larger-than-life former state lawmaker with the longest tenure in the history of the Tennessee General Assembly, has died.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Carrie Underwood's Home Hit by Tornado Storm in... 2 hr Sue 6
News 3 Great Bars in the Savannah, Tennessee Area (Apr '10) 9 hr Gray 61
Why does Tennessee suck? Sat Sarah 9
Rednecks. Sat Rednecksgohome 1
Crack head want leave my man alone Fri Done 4
News Anti-Trump Rioters Blocking Traffic Just Got BA... Mar 2 Mikey 10
Testing Feb 28 Mickey Mouse 1
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iraq
  5. Sudan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,754 • Total comments across all topics: 279,357,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC