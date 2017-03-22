There are on the The Memphis Flyer story from 16 hrs ago, titled Fight Over Forrest Statue Isn't Over. In it, The Memphis Flyer reports that:

The attorney for the Memphis City Council says that the city will continue to push for the relocation of the remains and statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest from the Health Sciences Park in the Medical District. Attorney Allan Wade said that the Tennessee Historical Commission failed to properly adopt the criteria of the Tennessee Heritage Protection Act of 2013, which was used to deny the city's application for a waiver that would allow for relocation of the statue and remains of the Confederate Army general, slave trader, and Ku Klux Klan founding member.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Memphis Flyer.