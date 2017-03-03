East Tennessee students compete in hi...

East Tennessee students compete in history competition

16 hrs ago

Nearly 250 students from across East Tennessee came together Friday to compete in the 2017 East Tennessee History Competition. It features the students' historical research through exhibits, papers, websites and live performances.

