Disciplinary charges dropped against Tennessee prosecutor

A state board on Monday dropped disciplinary charges against the top prosecutor in Memphis arising from a murder case she handled. Tennessee's Board of Professional Responsibility voluntarily dismissed a petition for discipline against Shelby County district attorney Amy Weirich .

