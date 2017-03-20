Disciplinary charges dropped against Tennessee prosecutor
A state board on Monday dropped disciplinary charges against the top prosecutor in Memphis arising from a murder case she handled. Tennessee's Board of Professional Responsibility voluntarily dismissed a petition for discipline against Shelby County district attorney Amy Weirich .
