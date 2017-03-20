Dad of missing Tennessee teen who was allegedly abducted by teacher: 'Please come home to us'

The father of the Tennessee teenager whom authorities believe was abducted by her teacher spoke out in an interview with ABC News, pleading with her, "ple... -- Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has signaled that the U.S. will take a more aggressive approach to North Korea's missile and nuclear program, including possibly... MANHATTAN, Kan. - A team of Kansas State University animal sciences and industry students won the 2017 Midwest Regional Animal Science Academic Quadrathlon, earning them a s... Nebraska senior third baseman MJ Knighten was named Co-Big Ten Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.