CSCC looking ahead to next 50 years
DR. BILLa SSEYMOUR, president of Cleveland State Community College, shares the college's progress and goals while speaking at the Cleveland/Bradley Chamber of Commerce's recent "Food For Thought"a Sluncheon. "We're looking back on our last 50 years and how far we have come, but we're also doing what we can to make the next 50 years great."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does Tennessee suck?
|22 hr
|Mickie
|12
|Carrie Underwood's Home Hit by Tornado Storm in...
|Fri
|April Dawn
|7
|Fight Over Forrest Statue Isn't Over
|Mar 22
|Marty Schlepperman
|1
|Dad of missing Tennessee teen who was allegedly...
|Mar 22
|Execute sex offen...
|2
|Rednecks
|Mar 22
|Execute sex offen...
|3
|Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10)
|Mar 21
|Oh my goodness
|8,700
|Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06)
|Mar 21
|Trumptard Abandon...
|107
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC