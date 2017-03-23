CSCC looking ahead to next 50 years

CSCC looking ahead to next 50 years

DR. BILLa SSEYMOUR, president of Cleveland State Community College, shares the college's progress and goals while speaking at the Cleveland/Bradley Chamber of Commerce's recent "Food For Thought"a Sluncheon. "We're looking back on our last 50 years and how far we have come, but we're also doing what we can to make the next 50 years great."

