County panelists concerned Tennessean...

County panelists concerned Tennesseans are in jeopardy with Congress health care proposal

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Williamson Herald

On the eve of President Donald J. Trump's rally in Nashville regarding the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act, a panel of Brentwood medical professionals, a pastor and father, and Franklin mother Kristin Grimm shared their deep concern and hope for the future of health care in America. The panelists met at the Neighborhood Clinic in Nashville - the largest community health clinic in Middle Tennessee - for a press conference to share their stories of how the Affordable Care Act has benefitted them and how Congress' proposed massive decrease in Medicaid funding could be detrimental.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Should my wife and I move to Tennessee? (Jul '06) Tue nunya 4,805
News Hillary Clinton debuts a new haircut in Snapchat Mar 13 Texxy 1
News Fitzhugh Talks About Race for Governor Without ... Mar 7 Advents 1
News 3 Great Bars in the Savannah, Tennessee Area (Apr '10) Mar 6 Granmaw 62
News Carrie Underwood's Home Hit by Tornado Storm in... Mar 6 Sue 6
Why does Tennessee suck? Mar 4 Sarah 9
Rednecks. Mar 4 Rednecksgohome 1
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Ireland
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,440 • Total comments across all topics: 279,575,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC