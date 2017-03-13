County panelists concerned Tennesseans are in jeopardy with Congress health care proposal
On the eve of President Donald J. Trump's rally in Nashville regarding the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act, a panel of Brentwood medical professionals, a pastor and father, and Franklin mother Kristin Grimm shared their deep concern and hope for the future of health care in America. The panelists met at the Neighborhood Clinic in Nashville - the largest community health clinic in Middle Tennessee - for a press conference to share their stories of how the Affordable Care Act has benefitted them and how Congress' proposed massive decrease in Medicaid funding could be detrimental.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should my wife and I move to Tennessee? (Jul '06)
|Tue
|nunya
|4,805
|Hillary Clinton debuts a new haircut in Snapchat
|Mar 13
|Texxy
|1
|Fitzhugh Talks About Race for Governor Without ...
|Mar 7
|Advents
|1
|3 Great Bars in the Savannah, Tennessee Area (Apr '10)
|Mar 6
|Granmaw
|62
|Carrie Underwood's Home Hit by Tornado Storm in...
|Mar 6
|Sue
|6
|Why does Tennessee suck?
|Mar 4
|Sarah
|9
|Rednecks.
|Mar 4
|Rednecksgohome
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC