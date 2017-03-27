Corker Criticizes Ryan for Not Wantin...

Corker Criticizes Ryan for Not Wanting Trump to Work With Democrats

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Roll Call

Sen. Bob Corker responded to an interview with Speaker Paul D. Ryan that aired Thursday. Speaker Paul D. Ryan 's pronouncement that he does not want President Donald Trump working with Democrats on health care wasn't received well by one senior Republican.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Roll Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tennessee lawmakers halt bill taking aim at gay... 4 hr NOM s Waffle House 9
News Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06) 8 hr Loyalty Cancer 109
Election Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10) Mar 29 Testing 8,701
Why does Tennessee suck? Mar 25 Mickie 12
News Carrie Underwood's Home Hit by Tornado Storm in... Mar 24 April Dawn 7
News Fight Over Forrest Statue Isn't Over Mar 22 Marty Schlepperman 1
News Dad of missing Tennessee teen who was allegedly... Mar 22 Execute sex offen... 2
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,698 • Total comments across all topics: 279,959,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC