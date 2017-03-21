Complete Tennessee Listening Tour Comes To Chattanooga March 29
Complete Tennessee roundtable event in the organization's statewide listening tour will come to Chattanooga on Wednesday, March 29. Complete Tennessee's listening tour is convening nine regional roundtables over four months to raise awareness of the state's low postsecondary attainment and discuss local barriers to higher education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
