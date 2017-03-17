Committees to continue gas tax talksCommittees in the Tennessee House ...
Committees in the Tennessee House and Senate are expected to continue discussion on Gov. Bill Haslam's IMPROVE Act and its potential components. The amendments call for a smaller increase in fuel taxes 6 cents per gallon for gasoline and 10 cents per gallon for diesel to be gradually phased in during the next three years.
