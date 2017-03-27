COLUMN: Strengthening the Nation's En...

COLUMN: Strengthening the Nation's Energy Security

This week, President Trump signed an executive order to roll back the Environmental Protection Agency's misguided, job-killing Clean Power Plan, a key component of the Obama administration's war on coal. I was pleased with the president's action because these regulations have been hugely detrimental to our region's economy - from southwestern Virginia's coal mining jobs to jobs at Erwin's railroad depot being just two examples.

