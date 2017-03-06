College Advisors From Tennessee's Pub...

College Advisors From Tennessee's Public Colleges And Universities Gather For 1st Advising Academy

College and university advisors from across Tennessee listen to a panel discussion on best practices during the inaugural Advising Academy hosted by the Tennessee Board of Regents, the University of Tennessee, and the Tennessee Business Roundtable About 120 college advisors from across Tennessee gathered last week to review and explore strategies ... (more)

