Cold case: Trail of missing Upstate NY teen leads troopers to Tennessee
Nieko Lisi was 18 when he was reported missing from his Jasper, Steuben County home on Oct. 3, 2011. Although troopers have followed his trail from New York to Michigan and Tennessee, Lisi remains missing.
