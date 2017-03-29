Clarksville applauded by Governor Bil...

Clarksville applauded by Governor Bill Haslam as Healthier Tennessee Community

Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan and members of Healthy Clarksville were applauded Tuesday morning by Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam for making Clarksville a Healthier Tennessee Community. The Governor's Foundation for Health and Wellness hosted a breakfast and awards ceremony at Waller Law in Nashville to honor Clarksville and eight other communities that have earned the designation.

