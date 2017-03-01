City Council Incumbents Hakeem, Anderson Lead In Late Fundraising

Hakeem contributions included $5,000 from the Chattanooga Orthopaedic Group, $4,000 from the Homebuilders Association, $2,500 from the IBEW Educational Fund, $1,000 from RTB Holdings, HLC Holdings, OSH Holdings the LEA Group and Service Employees International, $500 from Cornerstone Construction Group, MAP Engineers, Kandy Kastle Daycare, John C.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.