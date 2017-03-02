Carrie Underwood's Home Hit by Tornad...

Carrie Underwood's Home Hit by Tornado Storm in Nashville

There are 4 comments on the News Max story from Yesterday, titled Carrie Underwood's Home Hit by Tornado Storm in Nashville. In it, News Max reports that:

Carrie Underwood's home was damaged during the tornado-bearing storm that tore through the Nashville area on Wednesday morning. She's okay, but chimney-less.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
hmmm

United States

#1 Yesterday
Oh my.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
rednecksgohome

Huntsville, AL

#2 18 hrs ago
hmmm wrote:
Oh my.
Tornadoes are karma from God.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Tina Corina

Norcross, GA

#3 17 hrs ago
rednecksgohome wrote:
<quoted text>

Tornadoes are karma from God.
But that's like implying that Carrie Underwood did something wrong and is being punished by God.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

SinLeviathan

Since: Jan 17

16

Location hidden
#4 16 hrs ago
Why is this news? Just because she's a celebrity?? I live in the Midwest where tornados wreck homes every year. She's not special....

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Crack head want leave my man alone 7 hr Done 4
News Anti-Trump Rioters Blocking Traffic Just Got BA... Thu Mikey 10
Testing Feb 28 Mickey Mouse 1
News Tennessee Heritage: More early history of the C... (Jun '12) Feb 27 Clifton States 2
new to area Feb 27 Mrs Moon 1
News Nicole on Nashville: 'People are . . . very, ve... (May '06) Feb 25 Test 22
News Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06) Feb 24 Lottery Traitors 103
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,864 • Total comments across all topics: 279,295,982

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC