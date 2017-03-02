Carrie Underwood's Home Hit by Tornado Storm in Nashville
There are 4 comments on the News Max story from Yesterday, titled Carrie Underwood's Home Hit by Tornado Storm in Nashville. In it, News Max reports that:
Carrie Underwood's home was damaged during the tornado-bearing storm that tore through the Nashville area on Wednesday morning. She's okay, but chimney-less.
United States
#1 Yesterday
Oh my.
#2 18 hrs ago
Tornadoes are karma from God.
#3 17 hrs ago
But that's like implying that Carrie Underwood did something wrong and is being punished by God.
Since: Jan 17
16
Location hidden
#4 16 hrs ago
Why is this news? Just because she's a celebrity?? I live in the Midwest where tornados wreck homes every year. She's not special....
