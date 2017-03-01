Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake shine at iHeartRadio Awards
The 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards started with Justin Timberlake speaking about inclusion and dedicating his award to children who feel different, and ended with a rousing performance by Bruno Mars that included crowd participation from Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, Ty Dolla $ign, Heidi Klum and more. Timberlake won the night's first award, song of the year, for "Can't Stop This Feeling!" - his massive No.1 hit that was nominated for an Academy Award last month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 Great Bars in the Savannah, Tennessee Area (Apr '10)
|6 hr
|Gray
|61
|Carrie Underwood's Home Hit by Tornado Storm in...
|Sat
|titty twister
|5
|Why does Tennessee suck?
|Sat
|Sarah
|9
|Rednecks.
|Sat
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|Crack head want leave my man alone
|Fri
|Done
|4
|Anti-Trump Rioters Blocking Traffic Just Got BA...
|Mar 2
|Mikey
|10
|Testing
|Feb 28
|Mickey Mouse
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC