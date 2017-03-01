Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake shine a...

Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake shine at iHeartRadio Awards

13 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

The 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards started with Justin Timberlake speaking about inclusion and dedicating his award to children who feel different, and ended with a rousing performance by Bruno Mars that included crowd participation from Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, Ty Dolla $ign, Heidi Klum and more. Timberlake won the night's first award, song of the year, for "Can't Stop This Feeling!" - his massive No.1 hit that was nominated for an Academy Award last month.

