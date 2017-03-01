Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake shine at iHeartRadio Awards

The 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards started with Justin Timberlake speaking about inclusion and dedicating his award to children who feel different, and ended with a rousing performance by Bruno Mars that included crowd participation from Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, Ty Dolla $ign, Heidi Klum and more. Timberlake won the night's first award, song of the year, for "Can't Stop This Feeling!" - his massive No.1 hit that was nominated for an Academy Award last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.