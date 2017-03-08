Boyd visiting 4 corners of Tennessee for campaign launch
Republican gubernatorial candidate Randy Boyd is scheduled to visit all four corners of Tennessee next week as part of his campaign launch. The businessman and former state economic development commissioner starts the swing in his hometown of Knoxville on Tuesday morning, with further stops scheduled for Nashville and Union City.
