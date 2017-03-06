Bird flu found at Tennessee chicken farm as virus surges in Asia
An outbreak of avian flu in Tennessee has health officials on alert as the virus has surged across parts of Asia in recent months. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture confirmed yesterday that approximately 74,000 chickens from a commercial farm in Lincoln County were culled after some of the animals tested positive for a strain of the highly pathogenic avian influenza .
