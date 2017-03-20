Authorities probing social media info after police shooting
Police in Tennessee want to examine an African-American man's social media accounts weeks after he was fatally shot in the back by a white police officer following a traffic stop. The Tennessean reports it has obtained copies of search warrants that show Nashville police are investigating the social media accounts of 31-year-old Jocques Scott Clemmons.
