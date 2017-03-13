Attorney Marcy Eason Helps Kick Off Tennessee Supreme Court Access To Justice Initiative
Miller & Martin attorney, Marcy Eason, along with Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Cornelia Clark and others in the legal community will speak on Tuesday at the Hamilton County Circuit Courthouse Rotunda in Chattanooga as part of a statewide press conference circuit kicking off the Tennessee Supreme Court's Access to Justice Initiative.
