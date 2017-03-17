Archives Director Linda Granstaff shows Tennessee Secretary of State...
NASHVILLE Secretary of State Tre Hargett announced Tuesday grants were awarded to the Cumberland University Library and the Wilson County Archives in Wilson County, as well as the Trousdale County Archives in Trousdale County. "These are more than investments in archival supplies.
