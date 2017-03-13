Arbor Day celebrations honor Alcoa and Maryville as Tree Cities USA
Braden Barnes , Caroline Buchanan, Addison Combest, CiCi Hunter, Naja Edwards, Lilith Tauxe and Kiera Cothern watch Alex Lopez shovel dirt as they wait their turn to help plant an eastern redbud tree in the playground during Arbor Day Celebration at Alcoa Intermediate School. Go to http://bit.ly/2mqhB41 to view or buy online photos of the Alcoa Intermediate event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should my wife and I move to Tennessee? (Jul '06)
|18 hr
|nunya
|4,805
|Hillary Clinton debuts a new haircut in Snapchat
|Mon
|Texxy
|1
|Fitzhugh Talks About Race for Governor Without ...
|Mar 7
|Advents
|1
|3 Great Bars in the Savannah, Tennessee Area (Apr '10)
|Mar 6
|Granmaw
|62
|Carrie Underwood's Home Hit by Tornado Storm in...
|Mar 6
|Sue
|6
|Why does Tennessee suck?
|Mar 4
|Sarah
|9
|Rednecks.
|Mar 4
|Rednecksgohome
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC