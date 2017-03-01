APNewsBreak: Republican Boyd joins Tennessee governor's race
The Republican tells The Associated Press he is running on a platform of creating job opportunities for Tennesseans through education. Boyd stepped down last month as Haslam's economic development commissioner, a position that took him to all 95 counties.
