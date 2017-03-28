4 Tennessee deaths in 2016 linked to ...

4 Tennessee deaths in 2016 linked to guardrail system

Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

The Tennessee Department of Transportation says the type of guardrail that was involved a crash involving a Lenoir City teen was involved in at least two other crashes. Hannah Eimers died in November when her car went off the road along Interstate 75 in McMinn County, hitting a guardrail.

