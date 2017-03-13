3rd case of bird flu detected in Tenn...

3rd case of bird flu detected in Tennessee

16 hrs ago

State agricultural officials on Thursday said the latest chicken breeding facility to be infected is in Lincoln County, close to a farm that was diagnosed with bird flu less than two weeks ago. Officials say the chickens at both facilities have the same strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza.

Chicago, IL

