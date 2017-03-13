3rd case of bird flu detected in Tennessee
State agricultural officials on Thursday said the latest chicken breeding facility to be infected is in Lincoln County, close to a farm that was diagnosed with bird flu less than two weeks ago. Officials say the chickens at both facilities have the same strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rednecks
|12 hr
|Redneckgohome
|2
|Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06)
|14 hr
|Abamdoned memories
|104
|Should my wife and I move to Tennessee? (Jul '06)
|Wed
|Rebel Flags
|4,806
|Hillary Clinton debuts a new haircut in Snapchat
|Mar 13
|Texxy
|1
|Fitzhugh Talks About Race for Governor Without ...
|Mar 7
|Advents
|1
|3 Great Bars in the Savannah, Tennessee Area (Apr '10)
|Mar 6
|Granmaw
|62
|Carrie Underwood's Home Hit by Tornado Storm in...
|Mar 6
|Sue
|6
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC