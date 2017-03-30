3 more arrested in Stewart County man...

3 more arrested in Stewart County man's murder

11 hrs ago

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said their continued efforts resulted in the new arrests, bringing the total to five in Donnie Cooksey's murder. At the time, the TBI says they developed information a white truck was seen in the area.

